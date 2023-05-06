Analyzing HilleVax (HLVX) and Its Rivals

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare HilleVax to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HilleVax and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00 HilleVax Competitors 1036 4099 11176 172 2.64

HilleVax currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.95%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 69.22%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HilleVax is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HilleVax and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A -$159.81 million -1.08 HilleVax Competitors $704.72 million $87.47 million -3.11

HilleVax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -92.75% -58.37% HilleVax Competitors -4,440.64% -145.01% -41.10%

Summary

HilleVax beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

