Analyzing Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi 8.10% 12.48% 10.39% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.8% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upexi and Diamond Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $40.03 million 1.76 $2.98 million N/A N/A Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Upexi and Diamond Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Upexi beats Diamond Wellness on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

