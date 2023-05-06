Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on May 31st

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

AOMR opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $16.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 320,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 211,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

