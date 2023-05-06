Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0297

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 6th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $297.04 million and $24.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02978714 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $19,230,218.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

