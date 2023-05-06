Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Reaches $2,100.67 on Major Exchanges

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $61.61 million and $272,928.56 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,100.67 or 0.07285043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s launch date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

