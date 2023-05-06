ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.39-8.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2242-2322 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.39-$8.91 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $301.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

See Also

