ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.39-$8.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.39-8.91 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.68. The stock had a trading volume of 714,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $333.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.97 and its 200 day moving average is $271.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.92.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total value of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,860,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after acquiring an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after acquiring an additional 143,099 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after acquiring an additional 108,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.