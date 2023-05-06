ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $473-498 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.25 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.39-$8.91 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $301.68. 714,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,944. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $333.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.71.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,050,000 after buying an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $169,860,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

