APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. 7,297,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on APA from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

About APA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in APA by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.