Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
APLS opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $94.45.
Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,546.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,304. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on APLS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
