APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. APi Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

APi Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $22.49. 2,042,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,618. APi Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

