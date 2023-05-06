Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

