ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ARC Resources Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$17.25 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.65 and a 1 year high of C$22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.86. The stock has a market cap of C$10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.6568144 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.91.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

