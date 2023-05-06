Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 2.3 %

ADM stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

