Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06), RTT News reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arconic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. 7,671,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,745,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arconic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 228,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,544,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Arconic

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

