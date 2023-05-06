Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.25.
Ardelyx Stock Performance
Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $988.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ardelyx by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
