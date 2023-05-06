ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) Trading Up 0%

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 58,617 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $869.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.