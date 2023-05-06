Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 541,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $113.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 185,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,885,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

