Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Kay W. Mccurdy Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $213.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.52 and a 200 day moving average of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $214.22.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,414 shares during the period. Renasant Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,409,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
