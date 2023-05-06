Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

About Aspen Technology

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.57. The stock had a trading volume of 220,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,883. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.93 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.90.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

