AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Price Down 8.9%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 58,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 126,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $109,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

