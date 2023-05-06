ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASUSTeK Computer Stock Performance

ASUUY opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. ASUSTeK Computer has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile

ASUSTeK Computer Inc researches and develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and repairs computers, communications, and consumer electronic products in Taiwan, China, Singapore, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Internet information services; maintenance and operating services for information hardware; services information technology and communication products; and leases real estate property.

