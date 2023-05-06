ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASUSTeK Computer (OTCMKTS:ASUUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
ASUSTeK Computer Stock Performance
ASUUY opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. ASUSTeK Computer has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00.
ASUSTeK Computer Company Profile
