ATB Capital Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$38.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.13.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Up 11.6 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$20.46 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.3494764 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.