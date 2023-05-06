ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,056,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $702,000.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

