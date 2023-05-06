Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. 1,169,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,851. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,825. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $231,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

