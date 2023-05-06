AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$1.15–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.00 million-$392.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.67 million.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.82. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 10.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

