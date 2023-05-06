Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

