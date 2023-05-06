Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Raised to $17.50 at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 4,786,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after buying an additional 527,631 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 546,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

