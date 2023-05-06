Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAR. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $261.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.00.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of CAR opened at $167.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $270.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

