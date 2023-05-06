Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.

Avnet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 823,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avnet will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Avnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 664,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

