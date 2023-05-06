Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $136.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after buying an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 952.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 94,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,039,000 after buying an additional 85,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

