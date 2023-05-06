Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.58 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.20. 575,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,088. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

