Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.58 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. 575,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $136.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.