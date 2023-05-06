Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.39 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $6.66 on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 575,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,088. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

