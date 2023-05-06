Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
AX stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46.
