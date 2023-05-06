B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $2.81. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 42,647 shares.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $15.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.14% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

