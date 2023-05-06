B. Riley Trims National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Target Price to $50.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NNN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,553,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,152,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

