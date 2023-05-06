B. Riley Trims National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Target Price to $50.00

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NNN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,553,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after buying an additional 1,610,795 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,152,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.