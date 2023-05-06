Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BADFF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $23.09 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

