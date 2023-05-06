Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $150.77

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.77 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 144.29 ($1.80). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 144.60 ($1.81), with a volume of 380,593 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £456.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,270.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.14.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

(Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.