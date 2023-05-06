Bank of America Cuts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $103.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

