Bank of America Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $164.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $190.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Assurant by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 57.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

