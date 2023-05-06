Barclays Boosts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $21.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FWRG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
