Barclays Boosts First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $21.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FWRG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.75.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,126,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 928,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.