Barclays Cuts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 3,450

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Renishaw (LON:RSWGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,520 ($43.98) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Renishaw Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,650 ($45.60) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 3,238 ($40.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,482.72 ($56.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,310.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,893.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,832.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Further Reading

