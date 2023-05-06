Barclays Cuts Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 3,450

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,520 ($43.98) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,650 ($45.60) on Wednesday. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 3,238 ($40.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,482.72 ($56.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,310.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,893.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,832.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

