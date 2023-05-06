Barclays Increases Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $62.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $66.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after buying an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $16,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.