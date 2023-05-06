Barclays Lowers Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target to $21.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jamf from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Jamf from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.80 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $217,977.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,199.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,682.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,274 shares of company stock worth $875,536. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.