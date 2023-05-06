Barclays Raises Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 950

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 915 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($11.87) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 980 ($12.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded Pearson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,022.86.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

Pearson stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 175.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pearson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson by 54.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.