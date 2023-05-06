Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.42 million, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barings BDC by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Barings BDC by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

