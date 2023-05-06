Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Barnes Group has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

NYSE:B opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 376.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

