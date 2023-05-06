Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.50 ($6.04).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDEV. Barclays upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.36) to GBX 570 ($7.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.68) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.07) to GBX 499 ($6.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 503.40 ($6.29) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 515.68 ($6.44). The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.40.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

About Barratt Developments

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 6,545.45%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.