Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.50 ($6.04).
Several brokerages have recently commented on BDEV. Barclays upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.36) to GBX 570 ($7.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.00) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.68) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.07) to GBX 499 ($6.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Barratt Developments Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 503.40 ($6.29) on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 313 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 515.68 ($6.44). The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.27, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.40.
Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend
About Barratt Developments
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
