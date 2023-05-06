Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,936 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

